Rivers APC: Amaechi loyalists celebrate S/Court victory, mock Abe, supporters

By Okafor Ofiebor/ Olufunmilola Olukomaiya

Members of the Rivers chapter of All Progressives Congress, APC loyal to Rotimi Amechi, the Minister of Transportation are celebrating Friday’s ruling of the Supreme Court which handed them the control of the state structure of the party.

Members of the faction described the dismissal of Appeal by Igo Aguma of the rival Sen. Magnus Abe’s faction against Court of Appeal judgment that he was not the authentic chairman of Rivers APC by the apex court as ‘upright and just.’

Spokesman of the Amaechi’s faction of APC, Chief Ogbonna Nwuke, expressed delight of loyalists of the Transportation Minister with the Supreme Court ruling in a statement issued hours after the court judgment.

But he said Rivers APC will not shut its door to loyalists Abe led team, especially if they are willing to be team players.

“Now that the storm is over, we wish to state categorically that our doors are open to receive all who believe in the mission of the APC.

He added that with the judgment, the Supreme Court has ended controversies about the authentic leadership of APC in Rivers State.

“Today the Supreme Court has finally ended all arguments relating to who the authentic Chairman of the Rivers Caretaker Committee is.

“It is now clear that Rt. Hon. Igo Aguma was a meddlesome tombo fly who had no right, under whatever guise, to challenge the right of the party to choose leaders of its Caretaker Committee.

“Based on the ruling, Isaac Ogbobula is the authentic Chairman. Now that the obstacles placed on the way of the Rivers APC have been removed, we want to thank the Justices of the Supreme Court for their wisdom and upright decision.

Supreme Court on Friday had described the appeal in which the Aguma was seeking to be declared the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the APC in Rivers as merely academic in a judgment read by Justice Amina Augie.

“This appeal is merely an academic venture, lacks merit and is therefore struck out,’’ she read.

Aguma, APC had filed the suit against the Court of Appeal judgment that set aside the decision of the High Court, which had earlier declared him the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in the state.

The appeal court sacked Aguma as the caretaker committee chairman of the APC and recognised Isaac Ogbobula, as the authentic caretaker committee leader.

It held that it was the exclusive right of the National Executive Committee of the APC under the party’s Constitution to appoint a Caretaker Committee for any organ of the party.

However, Aguma rejected the judgment, raising some issues, which he said vitiated the verdict of the court of appeal.

He questioned the jurisdiction of the court of appeal to entertain the matter.

He also argued that since the subject matter of the case was already at the Supreme Court, the court of appeal overreached itself by giving the judgment.

Meanwhile, APC and other parties involved in the suit prayed the apex court strike out the appeal for being incurably defective and lacking in merit.

Aguma’s faction, after the judgment of the appeal court, APC appointed his Deputy, Ben Chioma, to act temporarily as the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party pending the completion of its appeal at the apex court.