Police speak on Onitsha plastic market fire

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Goods worth several millions of naira have been destroyed as a midnight inferno gutted a plastic market in Amobi street, Onitsha, Anambra State on Friday.

The fire which started around 1.50 a.m., was said to have affected one of the plazas in the market.

Police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed confirmed the incident, saying investigation has commenced to ascertain circumstances surrounding the incident.

Haruna said, “On 5/3/2021 at about 1:50 am, there was a fire outbreak at a plaza located at plastic market by Amobi street Onitsha in Anambra State.

“Police operatives led by DPO, CPS Onitsha SP Ifeanyi Iburu quickly mobilized to the scene and cordoned off the area to prevent looting and further catastrophe.

“Fire Service was equally contacted and they responded promptly. The fire was extinguished with the help of firefighters and other sympathizers in the area.

“No loss of life and no injury have been reported. Investigation is ongoing to ascertain the extent of damage and circumstances surrounding the incident.”