Police admit Zamfara latest abductions, dispute numbers

By Ishaq Zaki/Gusau

The Nigeria Police Command in Zamfara has admitted that gunmen carried out some killings and abductions of nursing mothers and children in Tungar Baushe, in Maru LGA.

But it described the numbers quoted as outrageous.

Some media reports said 40 people were killed and 70 nursing mothers and children abducted. Some others estimated the abductions at 60.

The attack which occurred on Tuesday, saw the bandits also setting vehicles and shops ablaze.

One resident said his four wives and children were abducted by the gunmen. They spared him and his seven-year-old child.

The resident also told Channels TV that a representative of the village head and his entire family, as well as married women, children, and some aged ones were among those abducted.

But the Zamfara Police PRO said the abductions were exaggerated.

“Ignore the outrageous number of kidnapped victims being circulated on various media platforms”, said police superintendent Muhammad Shehu.

“The number quoted is misleading and an attempt to create fear in the minds of Zamfara residents”, he added.

He did not however give any counter figure.

According to the police spokesman, security teams are on an extensive bush combing of the surrounding forests aimed at rescuing the kidnapped victims.

“Members of the public are enjoined to remain calm, discountenance the reported figures and assist security forces in the ongoing operations,” he said.

The attack against Tungar Baushe was the first act by bandits of the North west to test President Muhammadu Buhari’s vow to end mass abductions in the country.