Photos: Obasanjo celebrates 84th birthday

By
Kazeem Ugbodaga
-
Obasanjo sharing his 84th birthday cake from right, the Agura of Gbagura, Oba Baker, Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo (from left) Olori Dosunmu wife of Olowu of Owu, Oba Dosunmu, Mrs Kolapo and Chief 'Doja Adewolu at the 84th birthday ceremony held at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta on Friday. Pic Kehinde Akinyemi ( S.A Media)
Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo celebrated his 84th birthday on Friday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta, Ogun State.

Obasanjo was born in a village of Ibogun-Olaogun in southwest Nigeria on March 5, 1937.

Iyalode Alaba Lawson directing the cutting of the 84th birthday cake of the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) Abeokuta on Friday. Pic Kehinde Akinyemi (S.A Media).

In March 1958, Obasanjo enlisted in the Nigerian Army. He saw it as an opportunity to continue his education while earning a salary; he did not immediately inform his family, fearing that his parents would object.

It was at this time that the Nigerian Army was being transferred to the control of the Nigerian colonial government, in preparation for an anticipated full Nigerian independence, and there were attempts afoot to get more native Nigerians into the higher ranks of its military. He was then sent to a Regular Officers’ Training School at Teshie in Ghana.[When stationed abroad, he sent letters and presents to his fiancé in Nigeria.

He served as Nigeria’s head of state from 1976 to 1979 and later as its President from 1999 to 2007. Ideologically a Nigerian nationalist, he was a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) from 1999 to 2015 and again from 2018 onward.

