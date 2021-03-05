Photo News: Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu inaugurate Agege flyover

By
Nimot Sulaimon
-
L-R: Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; National Leader, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye during the commissioning of Agege Pen Cinema Dual Carriage Flyover with adjoining roads, on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Aerial view of the Agege Pen Cinema Dual Carriage Flyover, inaugurated by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, March 5, 2021.
L-R: Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa; National Leader, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat and Special Adviser to the Governor on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye during the commissioning on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Night view of the newly built Flyover, commissioned by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Friday, March 5, 2021.
Newly built Agege Pen Cinema Dual Carriage Flyover with adjoining roads, commissioned on Friday, March 5, 2021. INSET (L-R): National Leader, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Special Adviser on Works and Infrastructure, Mrs. Aramide Adeyoye during the commissioning of the Flyover.

