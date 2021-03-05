Okotie’s bomb: “PFN now a clannish religious enterprise”

Chris Okotie, the founder of the Household of God Church, has distanced himself from the election of the new national executive of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), led by Bishop Wale Oke.

Okotie in a terse message to the PFN National Secretariat in Lagos on Thursday said the Christian body “has departed from its core values and is now a shadow of itself.”

“PFN has become a clannish religious enterprise,” he said in the statement issued by his media adviser, Ladi Ayodeji.

“It is akin to an amorphous political entity with a Christian silhouette.

“Leadership in the church of God is by divine appointment and not the whims and caprices of a disjointed assemblage of Episcopalian pacifists.”

The statement noted that Mr Okotie has, for years, been critical of the activities of the successive Presidents of the PFN over alleged compromise and unethical behaviour bordering on the betrayal of the Christian cause, especially in their dealings with the political leadership of the country.

As a result, the statement added, Okotie, a former presidential aspirant, “had always distanced himself from the activities of the Christian body, citing credibility issues”.

Some of the past presidents of the PFN include James Boyejo, Enoch Adeboye, Mike Okonkwo, Benson Idahosa, and Ayo Oritsejafor.