Offa/Erin-ile crisis: Emir of llorin sues for peace

By AbdulFatai Beki

Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has appealed to the two warring communities of Offa and Erin-Ile in Kwara to sheathe their swords and embrace peace.

The royal father, who is the Chairman, Kwara Council of Chiefs, made the appeal in Ilorin on Friday in a statement by his spokesman AbdulAzeez Arowona.

Arowona quoted the Emir saying that he received the news of the renewed feud between Offa in Offa Local Government Area and Erin-Ile in Oyun Local Government Area of the state with disappointment and sadness.

“Kwara is known nationwide as the gateway between the northern and southern regions of the country, which makes it to be very important to Nigeria’s national unity and cohesion.

“It is high time the people of the two communities embraced each other as brothers and sisters and continue to live in peace and harmony.

“I, therefore, appeal to His Royal Majesty, the Olofa of Offa, Oba Mufutau Gbadamosi Esuwoye II and His Royal Majesty, the Elerin of Erin-Ile, Oba Abdulganiyu Ajibola Olusookun II, to prevail on their subjects to sheathe their swords,” Sulu-Gambari said.

The traditional ruler commended Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq for taking proactive measures towards ensuring that law and order were maintained between the warring communities.

Recall that the state government had on Thursday imposed curfew from 6 p.m to 6 a.m on the two communities as part of measures to ensure orderliness.

NAN