Obasa commends Sanwo-Olu over completion of Agege flyover

By Adekunle Williams

Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Dr Mudashiru Obasa, has commended Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over the completion of the 1.4 km Dual Carriageway Flyover at Pen Cinema, Agege.

Obasa gave the commendation during the inauguration of the bridge by the governor on Friday in Lagos.

He described the project as a dividend of true governance and the desire of All Progressives Congress (APC) to meet the yearnings of the people.

The speaker also urged Sanwo-Olu to continue to do more for the people of Agege as there were other projects to be done in the area.

Obasa said that during the 8th Assembly, when he became the speaker, they reintroduced the motion concerning the need for the bridge.

He noted that the motion was supported by the executive arm and included in the budget.

“This shows a good collaboration and strong relationships between the executive and legislature.

“We recognise the separation of powers but it is not the end of it if there is no collaboration among the arms of government.

“We enjoy the cordial relationship between the House and the Executive and this has brought employment and development to the state,” he said.

The speaker said that the initiative of Neighbourhood Watch was an arrangement between the assembly and the executive, saying that today, the security outfit had employed thousands of people.

Obasa said that this showed that collaboration between the two arms of government could further create employment in the state.

He added that the mutual relationship among the lawmakers would continue because any motion that failed to get support ended there.

NAN