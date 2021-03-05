Nigerian mixed martial artist, Israel Adesanya buys mum Porsche

By
Olufunmilola Olukomaiya
-
0
33
Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Nigerian-New Zealand mixed martial artist, Israel Adesanya has surprised his mother by gifting her a Porsche.

Adesanya in a post he shared on his Insta story, shared a photo of the car he bought for his mother.

He wrote: “If flowers are too much, then gift them a Porsche.”

Adesanya is currently signed to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), where he is the UFC Middleweight Champion and has a record of 20 wins and no losses.

In kickboxing, he is a former Glory Middleweight Championship title, challenger.

Adesanya is widely regarded as one of the best strikers in the world of mixed martial arts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.