NASFAT condoles Semiu Okanlawon over mother’s death

By Taiwo Okanlawon

The Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria, (NASFAT) has sympathized with an ex-Senior Special Assistant to former Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun State, Ogbeni Semiu Okanlawon over the demise of his mother, Alhaja Bashirat Abike Okanlawon, also known as Iya Eleko.

Semiu Okanlawon, a veteran journalist and a board member of Nasrul-lahi-li Fathi Society of Nigeria.

Alhaja Bashirat died on Monday, February 15, 2021. She has since been buried according to Islamic rites on Tuesday, 16 2021 at her residence, Oke Ola, Iwo, Osun State.

She was 84.

The late Alhaja Bashirat will be remembered as a devout Muslim and caring mother. She was always associated with Muslim communities and humanitarian initiatives.

In a condolence letter issued by the National Secretary of Ansar-ud-deen, Alhaji Abdulrahman Adogie, on behalf of the society sympathised with the family and prayed to Allah to forgive her shortcomings.

“On behalf of the President, the Executive Council and other organs of our society (NASFAT), we write to convey our deep condolences to you and members of your family on the death of your beloved mother, who answered Allah’s call recently. Inna Lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.”

“The death of one’s loved one is always painful but as Muslims we have no other alternative than to accept the will of Almighty Allah. His injunction says: And surely we shall try you with something of fear and hunger and loss of wealth and lives and crops; but give glad tidings to the steadfast who say when a misfortune strikes them; we are Allah’s and to Him we are returning (Q2; 155-156),” the statement reads.

The group also prayed that Allah should grant the entire family and Muslim Ummah whom she touched positively the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.