Minimum wage: Edo Dep Gov Shaibu sends message to National Assembly

Edo Deputy Governor Philip Shaibu has urged the National Assembly to focus on finding a solution to the problems of insecurity and not the Minimum Wage Bill.

Shaibu stated this on Thursday while reacting to the bill seeking to switch the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent List.

The bill, which was sponsored by Garba Mohammed, gives the Federal Government the power to negotiate the minimum wage for workers across the country.

It cited the inability of some governors to pay the current N30,000 minimum wage for the move.

However, Shaibu advised the sponsor Garba Mohammed to step down the bill, which has passed second reading in the House.

According to the Edo deputy governor, rather than sponsor such bills, the lawmaker should move motions and sponsor bills that will support programmes geared toward finding lasting solutions to the problems of insecurity in the country.

He said: “Let us all discuss the issue of insecurity and make our cities, communities and country secure.”

The deputy governor highlighted the need for lawmakers to legislate on issues that would unite the country rather than those that would further divide it and bring about chaos.

He noted that this was not the time to bring up issues as contained in the bill.

He, therefore, urged the National Assembly to concern itself with the issue of insecurity.

According to him, the issue of the economy is all about security, and no investor will come to your land if he is not sure of the safety of his investment.

He said: “The economy of this country needs to work.

“That is why all of us, the legislative and the executive arms, need to actually come together to fashion a way forward, to deal with the issue of insecurity.

“For me, when you seek first all the indices that make an economy work, then prosperity will be the order of the day and all other smaller issues will be dealt with.

“But when your economy is in shambles, then obviously, poverty will reign supreme”.

Meanwhile, The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has scheduled next Wednesday for a national protest against the bill.