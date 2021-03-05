Kanye West still wearing wedding ring after Kim’s divorce notice

Kanye West has been pictured wearing his wedding ring, days after wife Kim Kardashian filed for divorce.

UK Metro reported that the rapper was spotted climbing out of his car outside his office in Calabasas, California on Wednesday morning, dressed casually in a grey jumper and blue trousers.

Despite the turmoil in his personal life, Kanye, 43, looked cheerful enough and smiled as he exited the vehicle before taking a phone call.

It appears the musician is yet to remove his wedding band as it was still visible on his ring finger.

Kim, 40, is reported to have filed divorce papers in February after six years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The couple tied the knot with a lavish Italian wedding in 2014 and went on to have four children together; North, seven, Saint, five, Chicago, three, and Psalm, one.

However, the past year has put immense strain on their marriage, with events including Kanye running for US president and making a string of shocking claims at his campaign rally, such as that he and Kim considered aborting their first child.