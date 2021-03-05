I once tested positive for COVID-19 – Obasanjo

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday revealed that he once tested positive for coronavirus.

Obasanjo who turned 84 today, made the disclosure in Abeokuta while making his remarks at a colloquium put in place to celebrate his birthday at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta.

The elder statesman said he was a bit concerned such that he had to call his daughter, Dr. Iyabo Obasanjo–Bello, that he was not having any symptom but COVID–19 test from the sample extracted from him read positive.

He added that Iyabo’s verdict was that the result might be faulty and required further tests.

He said he was relieved when subsequent tests 72 hours later, all certified him negative to the coronavirus.

He, therefore, advised people not to be afraid to come close to felicitate with him on his birthday because of the dread of the COVID–19 infection.

He said he had tested negative three times.