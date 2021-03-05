Gbajabiamila warns against playing politics with COVID-19 vaccines

Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has urged Nigerians not to play politics with the COVID-19 vaccines.

Gbajabiamila warned that allowing conspiracy to thrive will affect the successful rollout of the vaccines.

He made the call during the flag-off of the COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria on Friday.

Recall that Nigeria took delivery of 3.9million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca jab COVID-19 vaccines on Tuesday.

Gbajabiamila said, “We must not play politics with vaccines; we must not play politics with the health of our neighbour; we must be on the same page whilst we also correct and do what you need to do in terms of your role in checking the government and holding their feet to the fire.”

“Therefore when a country goes to war, you go as one. I want to implore the journalists and implore all Nigerians, therefore, not to give in to conspiracy theories because we will hear them,” he added.

Gbajabiamila called on everyone to rally behind the government to fight the pandemic.