Fani-Kayode attacks Gumi again: ‘You’re shrouded in darkness, deceit’

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Critic, Femi Fani-Kayode has attacked Islamic scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi over ‘unholy’ comments, saying he is shrouded in darkness and deceit.

Fani-Kayode was reacting to comment attributed to Gumi when he said “If coup plotters are pardoned, why not bandits?”

In his reaction, Fani-Kayode said “Maybe we should give Hitler, Pol Pot, Stalin, King Leopard 11 of Belgium, Osama Bin Ladin, Al Bagdadi, Abubakar Shekau and every other mass murderer and genocidal maniac in world history a posthumous pardon too!

“First he urges the terrorists to target Christian soldiers, then he said that the kidnapping of children from their schools by the same terrorists was a lesser evil and now he says this.

“Has Sheik Ahmad Gumi finally lost his mind. Is he in desperate need of medical attention Has he become the official spokesman for the terrorists that are slaughtering, tormenting, raping, mutilating and kidnapping our people all over the country?”

Fani-Kayode said he was convinced that Gumi is no longer himself and that something had gone wrong with him.

“He is shrouded in darkness and deceit. Someone please tell him that we have had enough of these asinine, puerile, infantile, insensitive, uncharitable, wicked, dangerous and self-serving contributions and remarks.

”The country is already on the brink of war and fratricidal butchery: Gumi should not push us into it with his reckless provocations and deeply insensitive, callous, heartbreaking and insulting commentary,” he added.

He said the terrorists Gumi is defending were a living manifestation of pure and unadulterated evil and that every single one of them deserved to be eliminated or brought to justice in a court of law for their crimes against humanity.

“Gumi, stop pampering blood-thirsty and blood-lusting psychopaths and murderers. Anyone that targets innocent and defenceless women and children and kills them is the scum of the earth and deserves to be sent to hell in a glorious hail of bullets,” he said.