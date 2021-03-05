Ekiti monarch gifts FUOYE 13 hectares of land

The Owatapa of Itapa-Ekiti, Oba Makanjuola Ajaja, on Friday, said that 13 hectares of land had been given to Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), as part of the community’s contributions to the development of the institution.

The traditional ruler made the disclosure during a courtesy visit to the Vice-Chancellor of FUOYE, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, in Oye-Ekiti.

The traditional ruler commended the institution’s management for establishing a pre-degree programme in the community.

“On behalf of the entire sons and daughters of Itapa-Ekiti, I want to express our profound gratitude to the university management for considering us to play host to the institution’s pre-degree programmes.

“Having said that, I wish to inform the vice-chancellor that Itapa community has graciously released a piece of land, measuring 13 hectares, for the university free of charge.

“The land has already been surveyed and the community has waived all other requirements the institution needs to fulfill on it so that work can begin on the land in earnest.

“We pray that the visibility of the university under the supervision of the vice-chancellor will be raised to greater heights.

“We also seek the indulgence of the vice-chancellor to praise the pioneering efforts of a workaholic gentleman, Dr Akintola, the Director of pre-degree programmes, at the Itapa-Ekiti campus. He has been doing a great job.

“The rejuvenation efforts going on at the campus is better seen than imagined,” he said.

Reacting, the vice-chancellor expressed appreciation to Itapa community for their tremendous support to the university, which, he said, informed the land given to it.

He also praised Akintola for doing ‘excellently well’, describing him as a practical and very resourceful person.

“Everyone has been eager to have part of FUOYE. Your community has done excellently well; I have been properly briefed about your excellent performance as host community.

“We will continue to partner and synergise with you to make the town to progress,” he said.