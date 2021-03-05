DJ Cuppy admitted to Oxford for second master’s degree

Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola professionally called DJ Cuppy, has gained admission into the University of Oxford, England for a master’s degree in African Studies.

Cuppy shared the news of her admission on her verified Instagram page where she shared a picture of her certificate of offer.

She also shared a video informing her parents about the development.

In the video, Cuppy asked her billionaire father, Femi Otedola to pay her school fees.

She said: “I hope papa would just pay for my school fees.”

Her father declined to pay, however.

He said: “I have paid for your school fees long enough, I cannot afford to.”

This would be Cuppy’s second master’s degree.

She bagged one in Music Business from the New York University in 2015.

