DJ Cuppy admitted to Oxford for second master’s degree

DJ Cuppy Going to Oxford University

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Popular disc jockey, Florence Otedola professionally called DJ Cuppy, has gained admission into the University of Oxford, England for a master’s degree in African Studies.

Cuppy shared the news of her admission on her verified Instagram page where she shared a picture of her certificate of offer.

She also shared a video informing her parents about the development.

In the video, Cuppy asked her billionaire father, Femi Otedola to pay her school fees.

She said: “I hope papa would just pay for my school fees.”

Her father declined to pay, however.

He said: “I have paid for your school fees long enough, I cannot afford to.”

This would be Cuppy’s second master’s degree.

She bagged one in Music Business from the New York University in 2015.