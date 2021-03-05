COVID-19 cases in sharp rise in Nigeria again, Adamawa leads Lagos

By Kazeem Ugbodaga

After weeks of respite, COVID-19 cases in Nigeria rose again on Thursday, with Adamawa State posting the highest figures among states.

Figures churned out by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, showed that 709 new cases were reported on Thursday with 12 deaths.

The new figures represented a rise from the 464 cases reported on Wednesday.

Adamawa State topped the chat with 180 new cases, representing a spike in the state. Adamawa did not report any case the previous day.

Lagos came second with 141 fresh cases, up from the 131 cases it recorded on Wednesday, while Ondo raked in 60 cases, up from the 23 cases it posted the previous day.

This takes the total confirmed COVID-19 infections in Nigeria to 157,671, with 136,335 survivors discharged and 1,951 deaths reported so far.

“A multi-sectoral national emergency operations centre (EOC), activated at Level 3, continues to coordinate the national response activities.”

See figures below

Adamawa-180

Lagos-141

Ondo-60

Anambra-54

Rivers-41

Taraba-33

Edo-30

Abia-22

Kaduna-22

FCT-21

Akwa Ibom-20

Kano-20

Plateau-11

Ekiti-10

Kebbi-10

Nasarawa-10

Bayelsa-7

Ogun-5

Osun-5

Oyo-5

Gombe-1

157,671 confirmed

136,335 discharged

1,951 deaths