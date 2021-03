Ace Nollywood actor, Chiwetalu Agu is 65 today.

The famous comic actor took to social media to celebrate his birthday with a cute photo.

In his Instagram post, Agu wrote: “Join Me Today As I Celebrate My 65th Birthday

Happy Birthday To Me.

Drop a prayer at the comment session”

“

Agu’s career as an actor started about 32 years ago, long before Nollywood was popular.

The award-winning actor is known for his wit, humour, and brilliant use of local slangs.