By Taiwo Okanlawon

President Muhammadu Buhari sympathized with the leadership of the National Assembly, particularly members of the House of Representatives over the passing of a lawmaker, Hon. Yuguda Hassan-Kila.

Hassan-Kila, who was representing Gwaram Federal Constituency of Jigawa State, died after a brief illness at a hospital in Abuja.

Another lawmaker, Magaji Da’u Aliyu announced the death of Kila on his Facebook page on Thursday.

A media aide to Jigawa governor, Auwal Sankara, confirmed the death of the federal lawmaker. He said he died at the National Hospital, Abuja, on Thursday.

However, Buhari in a condolence message issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media & Publicity, commiserated with Hon. Hassan-Kila’s family, friends, associates.

The President also sympathized with the people, and the government of Jigawa State on the sad incident, urging more trust in God who determines the fate of everyone on earth.

President Buhari prays that Almighty God will accept the soul of the departed, grant him Aljannah Firdaus.