Breaking: NAFDAC concludes final checks on AstraZeneca vaccine

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has approved the use of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency disclosed this on its Twitter handle, on Friday.

“After undergoing final assessment by NAFDAC, we have confirmation that they have concluded their final checks with positive results.

“Nigeria can now go ahead and use the 3.924m doses of AstraZeneca vaccines.

#YesToCOVID19Vaccine, the tweet read.

The AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine arrived in the country on Tuesday from India with samples given to NAFDAC for safety review. Following clearance by NAFDAC, NPHCDA can begin vaccination of Nigerians.