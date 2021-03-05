Being a successful female artiste not easy – Simi

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Popular Nigerian singer, Simisola Ogunleye-Kosoko on Friday went on a tirade on Twitter, explaining how difficult the music industry is for female artistes.

She was triggered by a fan’s comment ”….some female artistes can stress you. You’ll be planning and making moves for the artiste, from nowhere one bros will bring ring, end of career”.

Recall that Simi who is married to her singer husband Adekunle Gold, welcomed a baby girl in 2020.

In response to the above tweet, she said female entertainers are constantly pitted against each other and can hardly get away with the kind of things men in the industry get away with.

“Tbh some of the things I’ve experienced – specifically as a woman – in this industry. Lol. They will try to pit you against other women. Try to redefine ur value. Try to get in your head and remodel your self-esteem. And I have even had it easier than many…

“Ati executive oh. Ati audience oh. It comes from all sides. That’s why I fuck with any woman that is winning in this industry – because hurdle is much dear. Women can hardly get away with the kinds of things many men in the same industry get away with on a regular.”

Simi added that when a woman in the industry stands up for herself, she’s called “difficult”…

“For every woman that is making it, there are tons of women that have been broken. If u stand up for urself, “she’s difficult”. If you’re not a pushover, “she’s proud”. If u take time for urself, “she’s lazy.” If u ask for what you deserve, “she’s greedy”. Well, fuck you then.”

According to her, she has never seen a mediocre female artist make it.