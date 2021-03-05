Atiku to Obasanjo: In your lifetime, Nigeria shall be great again

Atiku Abubakar has sent warm greetings to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 84th birthday, March 5, 2021.

In a statement released on Twitter, Atiku, who was Obasanjo’s vice-president, prayed that his former boss shall live longer.

Atiku further congratulated Obasanjo and also prayed that Nigeria shall be great again in his lifetime.

“On behalf of my family, I wish our great leader and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a warm birthday celebration. It is to the glory of the Almighty that you are celebrating today, and it is my fervent prayer that you shall live longer,” Atiku wrote.

“In your lifetime, Nigeria shall be great again. I wish you many happy returns and congratulations, Sir.”