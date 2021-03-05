Atiku to Obasanjo: In your lifetime, Nigeria shall be great again

Atiku Abubakar has sent warm greetings to former President Olusegun Obasanjo on his 84th birthday, March 5, 2021.
In a statement released on Twitter, Atiku, who was Obasanjo’s vice-president, prayed that his former boss shall live longer.
Atiku further congratulated Obasanjo and also prayed that Nigeria shall be great again in his lifetime.
“On behalf of my family, I wish our great leader and former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, a warm birthday celebration. It is to the glory of the Almighty that you are celebrating today, and it is my fervent prayer that you shall live longer,” Atiku wrote.
“In your lifetime, Nigeria shall be great again. I wish you many happy returns and congratulations, Sir.”
How, was Nigeria ever great? In the 70s may be. Under civilians rules, the country has been marked with corruption and mismanagement. To date, Nigeria remains in darkness, no electricity, insecurity of life and property, unemployment created by importing junk food and other commodities. Roads and schools are allotted budgets to be squander in corruption. Ambulances remain fanthom and politicians remain the highest paid in world. Nigeria is governed by unworkable constitution design to keep Nigeria in the stone age. Health services are not designed for the less privileged, cause they are not within their reach. It’s either somewhere in Europe or North America, only the corrupt politicians can access them. What a country so blessed but remain perpetually held hostage by the very few.