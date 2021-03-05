Amotekun arrest 2 suspected gay men in Ondo

By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Ondo State Security Network, Amotekun Corps have arrested two men caught having sex.

The duo, Seyi Balogun aka Amunidara, 42, and Tosin Arifalo,18, were arrested at Kajola in Ijoka area of Akure.

Meanwhile, the gay partners accused their significant other of luring them into having sex. Speaking to newsmen, Balogun, a native of Isua Akoko, claimed that it was Tosin that lured him into the act.

“I was never into it before, it was Tosin that came to me saying he loved me. I don’t like the homosexual act, he seduced me, he lured me into it. He threatened me that I have to obey him when I told him to give me rest of my mind.

”Since then, we have been having sex together. What I can say is that the devil caused it, and I have warned him not to come to my house again,” he said.

However, Tosin from Iro in Akure, said he was lured by Balogun into having sex with him three times.

Tosin explained that anytime Balogun wanted to have sex with him, he would take him to his house at Kajola in Ijoka. Also that Balogun introduced him to one of his friends, Olojijo, who had sex with him many times.

Both men have been handed over to the Ondo Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps for investigation and prosecution.