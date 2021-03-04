The Federal Government has said that Nigerians will not be mandated to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

Minister of State for Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora disclosed while speaking on Arise Tv, that although the government is capable of vaccinating everyone, no Nigerian will be forced.

”Nothing will be made mandatory. It’s optional. The choice is yours. Nobody will be forced to take any vaccine,” he said.

When asked if it might become mandatory later, Mamora said, “If that happens, it would not be a decision of Nigeria.”

According to him, just like the Yellow Card certificate, countries might have to start demanding a COVID-19 vaccination certificate before allowing outsiders in.

He said Nigeria may be influenced by a demand by countries for a certificate of vaccination, adding that “it may just be something that will become global.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria had said Nigerians who received COVID-19 vaccines abroad must be tested upon arrival in Nigeria.