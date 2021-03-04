By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Seven persons impersonating members of the Rivers State Task force on Street Trading and illegal Motor Parks to extort money from members of the public have been arrested.

The suspects were caught while trying to extort N20,000 from a victim in the guise of being members of the Task Force.

It was learnt that the impersonators may be arraigned in court later today.

Coordinator of the Taskforce, DSP Felix Nwadibeyi (retd), disclosed on Thursday morning while briefing his personnel.

Nwadibeyi further disclosed that the fake task force members were involved in extortion of huge sums of money from unsuspecting members of the public, including impounding their vehicles.

He therefore appealed to members of the public to call him on 08037226080 if they are being unduly harassed by persons who claimed to be officials of the Taskforce.

In addition, he advised members of the public to be vigilant and report such cases to the nearest police station.