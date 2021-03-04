Prince Philip undergoes procedure for heart condition

Prince Philip, the 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II, underwent a medical procedure for a heart condition on Wednesday, Buckingham Palace said in a statement Thursday.

“The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital,” the statement read.

The statement noted that the procedure was successful. However, the type of procedure has not been made public.

“His royal highness will remain in the hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days,” the statement added.

Prince Philip was first admitted to King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, for treatment of an infection.

He was then moved to a new hospital in London, St Bartholomew’s Hospital, on Monday, where doctors performed tests and put him under observation for a pre-existing heart condition.