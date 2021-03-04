Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, a human rights campaigner, said the passing of a veteran broadcaster and Nollywood icon, Sadiq Daba, was saddening.

Okei-Odumakin, also the President of Women Arise, made this known in a condolence message on Thursday in Lagos.

Daba died on Wednesday in a Lagos hospital.

Late Daba also worked as a broadcaster at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA).

His acting career came to prominence in the late 1970s for his role in ‘Cock Crow at Dawn,’ an NTA drama series.

Okei-Odumakin described Daba as an uncompromising patriot who dedicated a greater part of his life to the service of his motherland, Nigeria.

“Women Arise and the Centre for Change are so saddened to learn about the passage of our own veteran broadcaster and Nollywood icon, Sadiq Daba,

“For decades, he gave his best to this country through creative acting and incisive comments on current affairs across media platforms.

“He was an ardent supporter of truth who also gave selfless service.

“This, he demonstrated through his work as well as in his association with our organisations,” she said

Okei-Odumakin said it was saddening that Daba ended the race at a time when there were assurances of his total recovery, thereby giving hope to friends, colleagues and well-wishers.

She commiserated with the family, fans, friends and colleagues of the departed patriot.

“We do sincerely appeal that we have the wife, children, family and other loved ones he left behind in our prayers.

“Good night our dear Sadiq Daba,” she said.