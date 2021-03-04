By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor Dapo Abiodun said Ogun state has installed a solar-powered cold chain for the COVID-19 vaccine that arrived in the county recently.

The governor made the announcement at the meeting held with all 20 local government transition chairmen on Thursday at his Office in Okemosan, Abeokuta.

Abiodun noted that the state would prioritize front-line healthcare workers in administering the vaccine.

The governor also expressed confidence that the vaccine would get to the grass root amidst security challenges in the state which he says is already facing out.

He revealed that the state government has put two measures in place to address insecurity and for vaccines to access remote areas.

Abiodun said Amotekun would launch in Yewa in the coming weeks and the government would renovate the Papalanto-Ilaro road and construct link roads in other areas.