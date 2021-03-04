Oba Akiolu

Oba of Lagos, Rilwan Akiolu is under fire over his comment on Wednesday that hoodlums who invaded his palace during the #EndSARS protest stole his $2 million and N17 million.

Akiolu, who spoke at the Glover Hall Memorial Commissioning, Lagos on Wednesday, lamented the devastation inflicted on Lagos by the protesters, including his palace.

“Those who did the Iga Iduganran, I can now say it publicly that they stole from my palace two million dollars cash and N17 million, I am now saying it publicly.

“I am not a wealthy man, but I am a contented person and Insha Allahu, I will continue to be rich,” Akiolu disclosed.

“Those who committed the offence would not have done that if they knew the implication. But as a father, I won’t place any curse on them,” he added.

Akiolu’s comment has elicited a backlash on social media, with Nigerians asking how he got such a huge money that he kept in his palace.

According to J. Osaghae, who commented on the story, “Oba Rilwan Akiolu, can you tell Nigerians where you got $2 million and 17 million naira? You are shameless to come out with this type of story. You are not a clean man. Your curse cannot work on those who took the money.

“You cursed before but it did not work. You gave them ultimatum to return what where taking away from your palace that you turned into bank, but it did not work.  The wrath of God will fall on all of you.”

As for Suraj Adejumo, “This King is shameless and callous. Two millions dollar!”

Sunny Lulu, who reacted to the story said: “In my opinion, although it is sad to note that the Oba lost such a huge amount of money supposedly to those who vandalized his palace (they are not the #Endsars protesters, but the hoodlums sponsored by failed politicians), it’s very difficult to sympathize with the monarch because keeping such amount of money at home could be hazardous, e.g fire incidents.”

“You should be arrested by the EFCC,so you can explain where you got the money from. Even banks in America wouldn’t keep that amount of money in their vaults,” Mashood, who commented on the story said.

According to Ade Badejo, “Oga that one na voice mail. You get that kind amount, subjects living around you can’t even feel it. Where’s your humanity? You wan carry the money go heaven? At that age?”

