By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nollywood actress and singer, Bunkunmi Oluwasina, is officially a mum-to-be.

The screen diva who is currently pregnant with her first child took to Instagram to share cute pictures of her baby bump.

The award-winning actress, whose love story with her long-time best friend, now hubby, made news headlines in September 2020, shared maternity photos months after her wedding.

See her post below.

