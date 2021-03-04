By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Nigerian Governor’s Forum (NGF) will today hold an emergency online meeting to discuss how the 3.92 million doses of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines should be distributed in the country.

The meeting is a single-item agenda where only the delivery of the Covid 19 vaccines and their distribution in the country would be discussed.

The meeting would commence by 5 pm according to the invitation sent to the Governors by the Director-General of the Forum Mr. Asishana B Okauru.

Governors are to begin to join at 4 pm.

Nigeria, on Tuesday, received 3.94 million doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India(SII) and shipped via the COVAX Facility.

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, has also said that additional 84 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine from COVAX are expected to be delivered this year, which will serve 20 percent of Nigeria’s over 200 million population.

