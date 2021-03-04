By Ayodele Efunla

Messiah FC have released a 27-man squad list for the 2020/2021 NLO season.

The Lagos-based club will be competing in the NLO after gaining promotion last season.

The team has also moved to Ikenne for close camping in other to finalize preparations.

The 2021 Nationwide League division 1 is set to kick off on March 7, 2021 and Messiah FC have been drawn in one of the groups, where they will battle the likes of Spartan FC, Jossy FC, Collins Edwin FC, Valiant FC, Cincinnati FC, TradesafeSports FC, Yobo FC, First Bank FC, and Madiba FC at the Remo Stadium Pitch B, Ikenne, Ogun State.

Squad List for the New NLO season.

Ehiabi Festus, Sodiq Ajayi, Keffi Raymond, Ayolele Solomon, Ugochukwu Benjamin, Bakare Jamiu, Ashade Ganiyu, Chibike Ogbanwaya, Mudashiru Idowu, Ibukun Akingbade, Sholola Seweffu, Aileru Sulaimon, Adelekan Samad, Akujobi Daniel, Dosumu Adeoye, Lawal Toheeb, Ajidahun Kehinde, Adegoke Adebowale, Oparah Ifeanyi (Captain), Adigun Ibrahim, Sulaimon Samuel, Abdulrahman Amoo, Baruwa Tunde, Michael Kelvin, Alo Deji, Adeoti Ishmael, Rasak Afeez.

Messiah FC Coach, Dosu David has expressed optimism ahead of the new NLO season.

“We are very optimistic of achieving our objectives this season, the players know what is at stake they are ready to give their all to ensure we gain promotion”.

“We have chosen the best legs to help us achieve our aim and I want to assure our fans that we will come back to Lagos with the promotion ticket”

Dosu David also showered encomiums on the management for their constant motivation and support.

“Kudos must go to our management for their support and encouragement, we promise to repay it by giving our all to achieve the goal.

The Draws for the fixtures is expected to hold at each centers after the arrival of the teams.