Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has congratulated the President and Founder of The Sword of the Spirit Ministries International, Bishop Francis Wale Oke on his emergence as the seventh President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN).

The governor stated that the choice of Bishop Wale Oke, who he described as his father, to lead the PFN at this time, is a step in the direction and a good development for the Christian fold.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, quoted the governor as equally saying that he had no doubt that the PFN would experience tremendous progress under Oke’s leadership.

According to Makinde, “the emergence of my father in the Lord and one of the servants of God I have great regards for, Bishop Francis Wale Oke, as the President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria is a good news.

“For anyone who knows Bishop Oke, his principles and strong belief in excellence, his selfless spirit and above all, his deep sense of patriotism, his choice to lead PFN at this trying times in the life of the nation is divine.

“I congratulate the revered Man of God and the Pentecostal Fellowship on this development and I pray that Christ will continue to move the fellowship forward.”

Governor Makinde equally declared that the Oyo State government under his watch remains ever ready to support Bishop Oke, a patriotic indigene of the state, as well as, all religious leaders because the administration believes strongly that prayer remains the greatest key to its success.

He added that apart from the Pace-Setter sobriquet of Oyo State, the state might as well be referred to as God’s own beloved state, as the emergence of Bishop Oke as PFN President meant that the President of the PFN and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) are now both from Oyo State.

The governor used the opportunity to charge the new PFN President to lead a strong charge in prayers for the country, stating that the efficacy of prayers cannot be wished away at this time in the life of the nation.