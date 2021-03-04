By Abankula

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was validly re-elected as president of Ghana on 7 December, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled today.

The court made the ruling in a petition filed by former president John Dramani Mahama.

The unanimous verdict by the seven-man panel, was read by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah.

Anin-Yeboah said: “The petitioner has not provided any evidence to rebut the evidence created by the presumption CI135, for which his action must fail.

“We therefore have no reason to order a re-run as pleaded by the petitioner. We accordingly dismiss the petition as having no merit,” the CJ said in conclusion to over the two-hour judgement.

“The court basically held that the petitioner failed to conclusively prove any of the issues that it had filed for determination”.

Mahama, the presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress, NDC challenged

the declaration on 9 December of Akufo-Addo as president-elect by Ghana’s electoral commission.

The court began hearing the petition on 14 January, reported Ghanaweb.