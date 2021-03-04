By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Liverpool set a record on Thursday, recording five successive home defeat in a season after Chelsea ran away with a lone goal victory at Anfield.

Mason Mount’s 42 minute strike made the difference.

The Chelsea player perfectly wriggled his way through two or three opponents, and produced a low drive from the edge of the box which went inside the right side of the post.

The victory took Chelsea to fourth place on the premier league table, but Everton will go fourth if they win their game at hand.

Chelsea were the better side in the match, having 11 goal attempts, and five shots on goal, while Liverpool recorded only one shot on goal throughout the match, though with a better ball possession.

On 24 minutes, Chelsea had a goal but VAR ruled it offside.

Timo Werner had received the ball on the edge of the 18-yard box and spotted the goalkeeper off his line.

He set himself up perfectly and lobbed the ball over Alisson and into the net. Jorginho provided the assistance. But VAR ruled it out.

Liverpool were unlucky as what appeared to be a penalty was denied them by the referee.

N’Golo Kante appeared to handle the ball in the box on 49 minutes, but the referee turned down the penalty appeal.

On 54 minutes, Benjamin Chilwell got on the end of a pass inside the box and took a shot to the bottom right corner, but one of the defending players made a crucial goal-line clearance to prevent Chelsea from doubling their lead.