The General Manager Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory Engr Olufunsho Elulade has appealed to private laboratory owners to make sure their results are up to date and meet up with world’s best standard.

Engr Elulade stated this during his first meeting with private laboratory owners upon assumption of duty at the agency’s headquarters in Ojodu Berger.

He said that an approved test report template by the stakeholders will be established so that test reports can be harmonized in Lagos State.

Engr Elulade said it is now compulsory for all material testing laboratories to get their test reports approved by the Agency before sending it out to their clients so as to stamp out quackery in the industry.

According to him, new technology evolves every day therefore it is important to establish a new standard in order to conform with present realities, as Lagos State Materials Testing Laboratory is a regulatory body.

He hinted them there will be a stakeholders’ conference which will be a hybrid of virtual and physical presence.

The General Manager said the agency will carry out sting operations, whereby unscheduled visits, will be paid to the private laboratories as part of its monitoring and enforcement activities.

In response, one of the private laboratory owners Engr Kazeem Oluwa welcomed the General Manager on board and said the association is looking forward to a cordial working relationship.

Engr. Elulade also appreciated them for turning up for the meeting and asked them for their cooperation in order to move the agency forward.