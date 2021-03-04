By Benson Michael

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a man, Adeyemi Abayomi for unleashing his dogs to attack police operatives on invitation to his compound.

Abayomi was alleged to have released his dogs to bite woman inspector Atim Umoh and caused her bodily injuries.

The incident took place at No 115, Itire Road, Surulere, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

A statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi said the incident occurred on Tuesday, 2nd March, 2021 at about 11:30am when one madam Nneka Regina, of No 103, Lagos Street, Ebutte Meta, went to Surulere Division to complain against the alleged criminal attitude of the suspect for illegally occupying her property at No 115 Itire Road, Surulere and threats to life.

“The police operatives attached to Surulere Division were sent to invite the suspect before he ordered his dogs to attack them.

“The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu has ordered that the man be arrested and taken to the State CID for investigation, and prosecution, while his dogs be picked up by the police Dog Section (K-9) for further action.

“He further ordered the police medical team of the command to monitor the treatment and health condition of the woman inspector who is recuperating,” the statement said.

In the same vein, Odumosu has ordered the arrest of two suspects, Lious Nwodi and Ismaila Salisu for assaulting two Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) officials, Ganiya Ajose, and Adeyemi Lanre, at Ogunlana Street, Surulere, on 3rd March 2021.

“The duo had disobeyed hand signals at the point and sped off but were forced to a halt when their Highlander SUV with Reg. NO AAA 450 DD had a punctured tyre. They were accosted by the officials but the duo beat up the LASTMA Officials.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed that the duo be charged to court and they have been so arraigned to Magistrate Court 2, Surulere for conspiracy, Assault on Public Servant and malicious damage today Thursday, 4th March, 2021.

“CP Hakeem Odumosu therefore warned the general public to desist from attacking security and law enforcement agents while on duty as such is tantamount to a criminal offense which is punishable under the law and the command will not overlook such ignominious act,” the statement said.