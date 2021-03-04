By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu will commission the 1.4km Pen Cinema Bridge, Agege on Friday, February 5, 2021.

The Agege Pen Cinema Flyover project started in 2017 under the last administration of former Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, but completed by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Sanwo-Olu, in line with his promise of completing all ongoing projects across the State, visited the project site in January 2020.

The Pen Cinema Bridge is a 1.4km long bridge across Iju-Fagba road and Lagos-Ota road. The network of Agege Pen Cinema Road comprises of a main road and alternative routes.

The construction of the Agege Pen Cinema Bridge will ease traffic on the route, thereby reducing travel time on the road.

It will also help in bringing development and improve trade between the Agege community and other surrounding communities.

Sanwo-Olu again visited the project site in December 2020 to ensure that all is in order for its commissioning in the best possible time.

The governor had issued an order to the contractor that the project should be completed in February, 2021.

The project was supposed to have been commissioned last month, but hitches stopped its unveiling.