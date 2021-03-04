By Kazeem Ugbodaga

A woman has tattooed the face of the National leader, All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on her back.

The picture of the woman with Tinubu’s face tattooed on her back is causing ripples on social media, making the APC chieftain trending.

Asides the picture, the woman also tattooed Tinubu’s birthday and mother’s name on her back.

Read what she tattooed on her back: “Baba mi, Oga Eko. Bola Ahmeed Tinubu, Omo Abibatu Mogaji, 29th March, 1952.”

The pictures have elicited comments on social media, with people wondering what could made her do such a thing.

A twitter user, Duke of Ibadanland said “Twitter doesn’t like Tinubu but the Street loves him.”

Another user, Pastor Shizzy, said “This one wan make Tinubu give her Bullion Van.”

One Otunba added: “Lady tatoo’s Bola Tinubu, Former Governor of Lagos State and APC National leader at her back, na wa o, is this the new scope of soliciting for money now ??”

A twitter user, Faith, said “You go bend her over and Tinubu face go dey judge you.”

As for Ishola Abiodun, “Thank you for giving us his mother’s name. Awon iya mi will get back to Tinubu.”