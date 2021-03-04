Meet Adebiyi Rotimi Quam, popularly known as Dstylistboy, a fast-rising Nigerian stylist and fashion blogger who you’ll likely be hearing a lot more about in the next few years. In this interview with Taiwo Okanlawon, Dstylistboy speaks about his brand, how he plans to style Wizkid among other Nigerian’s biggest stars.

How did you get into styling?

I’ve been a fashion lover right from my childhood, which turned out to be a hobby of mine, and then I started putting it to practice and got better at it from time to time; practice makes perfect they say!!!!!

Tell us a bit about yourself and your educational background.

My name is Adebiyi Rotimi Quam. I was born on July 21, 1996, and I hail from Isheri, Lagos State, I grew up in the Iju area of Lagos. I’m a Christian. I also attended Damiland Nursery/Primary school and I attended Starfield College, but I later graduated from Damiland High School.

I proceeded to Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, in Ogun State to study Banking and Finance and finally graduated as an OND holder.

Who are some of your go-to designers for styling home and abroad?

I do not have specific go-to designers! I shop from different brands.

What’s the most fun part of your work?

The most fun part of my work is basically seeing the result of my styling and satisfying my client. It is that simple.

What about challenges, and how do you overcome them?

Actually, it’s a new brand, and I’m yet to see any major challenges thou the only challenge I’ve faced so far is that this work is actually exhausting, but that’s the least.

Have you ever thought of quitting at a point to do something else?

I haven’t thought of quitting because I just set out. Like I said earlier, I just started building my brand, but challenges are set to come.

Which style icon do you adore the most in Nigeria?

T. Dosunmu.

Who is the celebrity you will most love to dress?

Wizkid.

What are your plans to take this brand to another level?

I wouldn’t want to expand my plans over here! Instead, I’ll just say “watch out for me” but then I’d like to be globally recognized.

Advice for the up-and-coming fashion stylists out there?

Don’t stop doing what you love the most, keep going, keep pushing even when it’s dark clouds in day time always try to make your day shine.