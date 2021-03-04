By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Benue State governor, Samuel Orton has commended President Muhammad Buhari for ordering security officials to shoot anyone seen bearing an AK-47 rifle.

According to the governor, the order would reduce criminality, banditry, and herders’ attacks in Benue and other parts of the country.

“I wish to commend Mr. President for his recent order against those bearing AK-47 rifles. This, I am sure will reduce the high rate of criminality, banditry, and militia herdsmen attack on our farming communities.

The governor who spoke while receiving officials of the Universal Basic Education Commission in Makurdi said the president did the right thing by listening to him and other Nigerians.

” I don’t only criticize, I also commend where necessary and I want to say shame on those who were bashing me for writing to Mr. President because he has finally heeded my advice, Orton said.