Three people have sustained injuries following a bloody clash between Fulani and Yoruba at Aba Abugudu Market in the Atisbo Local Government Area of Oyo State.

It was gathered that two officials of Amotekun and a vigilante were injured during the fight which happened on Monday, March 1.

According to PUNCH, the Amotekun operatives identified as Michael Oguntade and Yekini Tijani and the vigilante were trying to break the fight when a Fulani man drew out his cutlass and attacked them and inflicted varying degrees of injuries on them.

Speaking on the development, the Commandant of Amotekun Corps in Oyo State, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd) confirmed the incident.

Olayanju said the security operatives were rushed to the hospital.

Olayanju said; “Our men who were attacked are still in the hospital.

“Fulani man and Yoruba were engaged in a fight at the Aba Agudugu Market. There were two Amotekun corps there and some vigilantes. Our men, (Amotekun) were trying to break the fight.

“One of the Fulani men was said to have attacked our men with a cutlass on the head, he attacked the other one on his hand. Those attacked were rushed to the hospital, but those fighting still continued with their fight.

“The police were said to have recovered two corpses but I don’t know who was killed. The police are in a better position to know.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi also confirmed that three persons were injured.

Fadeyi said;

“Three persons sustained injury. Two Amotekun personnel and one other. The DPO Tede led patrol team swiftly to the scene and took the injured to the hospital for treatment. Investigation intensified.”