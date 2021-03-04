Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode (FFK) has narrated how Governor Yahaya Bello ensured the food embargo against Southern Nigeria was lifted.

According to Fani-Kayode, Yahaya Bello presided over a series of crucial meetings that lasted for three days.

Fani-Kayode, who was at the meeting, said Yahaya Bello, with the assistance of other prominent Nigerians, met with Alhaji Muhammed Tahir (the President of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuffs & Cattle Dealers of Nigeria and their Chairmen from all the 36 states and the FCT), Dr. Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu (the President of the Northern Consensus Movement), Alhaji Abdullahi Mai Agogo (Sarkin Yaki Buhari), and Alhaji Shettima Yerima.

He said: “We worked extremely hard& well into the early hours of each of the mornings.

“There was no tribal war, we ensured that the food embargo placed on the South by the Union was lifted, we stabilised a very tense and dangerous situation which had the potential of tearing our nation apart in a very violent way and we brought peace and unity to the country.

“To round it all up we held a press conference at Kogi State Govt. Lodge in Abuja yesterday afternoon & another later in the evening at the Presidential Villa after having a fruitful and productive meeting with Professor Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

“I also acknowledge the efforts, support and input of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and some of the other southwest Governors in the negotiations and process. Once again the Lord brought Nigeria back from the brink. This is what happens when we come together, dialogue, understand one another’s problem, unite, build bridges and work across regional, ethnic, religious, and party lines. Thanks be to God.”