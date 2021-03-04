Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

National Association of Nigerian Students and National Association of Ogun State Students (NAOSS) has urged the Federal Government to tighten all community borders by creating a Federal Joint Border Patrol To reinforce security architecture in border communities.

The student body gave this advice during a press conference held at Nigeria Union of Journalist Secretariat, Iweroyin Abeokuta Ogun state, was led by the Chairman of NANS, Ogun JCC, Comrade Kehinde Damilola Simeon, who condemned the attacks on Farmers by Killer Herdsmen on the indigenes of Yewa North.

He also said based on the claim by the leadership of Miyetti Allah that the ravaging killers herdsmen are not from Nigeria, the Federal Govt as a matter of urgency needs to create a Special Border force team to tighten security in the border community.

Simeon also called on Nigerians seeking refugee outside the shores of the country should please jettison the idea and call on those who had fled based on the security situation to return home and join hands with the provided security from the government and take possession of their properties.

He as well calls on traditional fathers to support the efforts of the government under the leadership of Prince Dapo Abiodun in securing the lives and property of the people and not to allow any politicians to politicize the or take advantage of the unfortunate situation to create room for destructive criticism.

Furthermore, he implied the youths in years floating different emergency youth bodies that are unknown before the occurrence of the farmers and herders crisis to disengage themselves from not been progressive in their agitation and not to be a tool in the hands of some desperate politicians.

