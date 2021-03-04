By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Former Akwa-Ibom northwest senator, Emmanuel Ibok Essien has been appointed to succeed Idongesit Nkanga, as chairman of the Pan Niger Delta Forum.

The former senator emerged the chairman following the death of Nkanga. He died of COVID-19 complications last year.

Essien’s ascension was conveyed in a communique signed by the national leader of PANDEF, Chief Edwin Clark, and former governor of Akwa Ibom State, Obong Victor Attah.

This followed a meeting of the Board of Trustees, BoT, Wednesday, in Abuja.

The PANDEF is the mouthpiece of monarch, leaders, and stakeholders of the coastal states of the Niger Delta.

Senator Ibok-Essien during his time as a legislator was a strong advocate for resource control.

The new chair is also the first Akwa Ibom legislator to be elected into the ECOWAS Parliament.

He is expected to deploy his vast knowledge acquired, over the years, to move the regional group, South-South, Niger Delta, and the country forward.