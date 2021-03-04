The new President and Board of Trustees of Eko Club, Alhaji Tajudeen Jaye-Agoro, has called on the Lagos State Police Commissioner, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, to order his men out of its premises after the court ordered them out of the place last week.

Despite court’s order on the police to vacate the premises on February 25, 2021, the police are still at the club’s premises.

“We are indeed calling on the Nigeria Police, Lagos State Command to as a matter of urgency vacate the premises of the club and indeed respect the rule of law because all the members of the club are law abiding citizens with great respect for the rule of law,” a statement issued by Jaye-Agoro said.

Justice O. Oyekan-Abdullai of the Lagos State High Court, Igbosere on Thursday, 25th February ordered the state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu to direct his officers, currently stationed at the premises of Eko Club at Surulere to vacate.

The judge gave the order while ruling on a motion ex-parte dated February 24 and filed on February 25. The suit was filed by the Incorporated Trustees of Eko Club which was the claimant.

Listed as first and second respondents in the suit are Chief Babatunde Rasheed Fanimokun and the state, Commissioner of Police, Odumosu.

Justice Oyekan-Abdullai in the ruling held: “Upon this motion ex-parte dated 24 day of February 2021 and filed on the 25 day of February, 2021, praying for the following : An interim mandatory order directing the second respondent (Commissioner of Police) along with all his police officers stationed at the claimants premises at Eko Club Close, off Bode Thomas Road, Surulere, Lagos State to vacate the said premises forthwith pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed herewith.

“An interim mandatory order directing that the Claimant be at liberty to re-enter and take possession of his premises at Eko Club Close, off Bode Thomas Road, Surulere, Lagos State, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed herewith.

“An order directing that any interim order herein be serve on the respondents along with the originating process and motion on notice already filed.

“And for such further order as this honourable court may deem fit to make in the circumstances of this case.

“Upon reading the affidavit of Taju Jaiye Agoro, male, Muslim of No. 29, Araromi Street, Onike, Lagos.

“And after hear G. M. O Oguntade SAN and T. J Odesola for claimant.

“I hereby granted all the prayers of claimant as prayed”.

The judge also order that there must be no re-occurrence of a social club being stormed by the police in Lagos State.

While the motion of notice has been adjourned till March 10, 2021 for hearing.