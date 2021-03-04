Oil Palm Growers Association of Nigeria (OPGAN) is making efforts to revive the oil palm sector to bridge the country’s unemployment gap.

Dr Peter Osagiede, the Edo Chairman of OPGAN, said this in Benin on Thursday.

He described oil palm as a notable cash crop that can provide millions of jobs.

He said the association, consisting of smallholder farmers, was determined to increase the nation’s foreign exchange through massive production of oil palm.

“OPGAN members account for over 80 per cent of oil palm consumed in Nigeria and are ready to increase it with adequate funding from the Federal Government.

“We have just opened a liaison office in NIFOR with a view to getting access to improved seedlings for cultivation.

Osagiede said that the association had had several meetings with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), commercial banks and other relevant stakeholders on how to access loans.

According to him, the oil palm sector needs attention and adequate funding to revive it.