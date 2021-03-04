The Delta State Commissioner of Police, CP Ari Muhammed Ali ahead of the forthcoming local government election slated for Saturday, March 6, has ordered the restriction of vehicular movements in the state.

The restrictions will begin from 12 am on Friday 5th March, to 4 pm Saturday 6th March 2021.

This is contained in a statement signed by DSP Odafe Bright, the Acting Police Public Relations Officer.

The CP noted that voters going to exercise their civic rights would not be prevented from doing so.

He also assured all essential service providers, including NUPENG tanker drivers/workers, PHCN, GSM service providers, Hospitals/Clinics staff, Fire services and media houses, etc, that their safety was guaranteed while carrying out their lawful duties during the elections.

He said, “Only those on official and emergency duties with valid means of identification, as well as, the electorates with permanent voters cards, going to their registered polling units to cast their votes, will be allowed passage during the restriction order.”

CP Ali while regretting the inconvenience the restriction order will cause commuters passing Delta State to other states, enjoined them to take alternative routes or make do with other contingency plans.

He further urged all stakeholders to conduct themselves peacefully before, during and after the elections, while respecting the rules guiding the process.