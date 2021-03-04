President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with government and people of Benue over the death of Chief Terkula Suswam, who was killed by unidentified gunmen.

Buhari, in a statement issued by his special assistant on media, Malam Garba Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja, condoled with the former governor of Benue, Sen. Gabriel Suswam, who is the deceased’s younger brother.

He also condoled with all the friends and associates of the renowned community leader, ”whose impact on media and education in the state remain commendable”.

The president believed that the circumstances surrounding the violent and untimely death of the deceased and his aide, Mr Solomon, must be thoroughly investigated and the culprits brought to book.

The President prayed that the almighty God will comfort his family and all loved ones, and God would receive the souls of the departed.